JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man has been charged after police say he fired shots toward an occupied car in a gas station parking lot in July.
Avery William Taylor-Thomas, 23, was arrested Friday after police identified him as being involved in the incident.
Court records show that around 8:42 p.m. July 17, police were dispatched to the Stop and Go gas station in the 2400 block of Allison Lane on a report of gunshots. Surveillance footage later obtained by investigators showed a man they believe to be Taylor-Thomas enter the store, make a purchase and then walk to a car in the parking lot.
Police say Taylor-Thomas had a conversation with one or more of the two occupants of the car before he began firing a 9mm gun at the car. As the subjects in the car began to leave, shots were fired from a .40-caliber gun from the car toward the person police have identified as Taylor-Thomas before the man ran toward Wooded Way Apartments.
Investigators later found eight shell casings at the scene, three of which were from a 9mm weapon.
Taylor-Thomas is charged with a level 3 felony for attempted aggravated battery, a level 5 felony for intimidation with a firearm, a level 5 felony for criminal recklessness with a firearm, a level 5 felony for carrying a handgun without a license within 500 feet of a school and a level 6 felony for pointing a firearm.
He appeared for an initial hearing Tuesday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and bond set at $5,000 court cash. If released, he will be placed on level 1 pretrial monitoring. He has a pretrial conference set for Sept. 1 and a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 15 at 9 a.m.
