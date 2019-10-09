JEFFERSONVILLE — Investigators say a Borden man is responsible for purposely setting a house fire in July in Jeffersonville that killed a dog.
Adam T. Carroll, 32, was charged this week with a level 4 felony for arson and a level 6 felony for killing a domestic animal. He has been in the Clark County jail since July 21 for a separate case. An initial hearing has not yet been set in the arson case.
Court records show that at 1:47 p.m. on July 5, a Jeffersonville police officer noticed smoke coming from a home on Jonquil Drive and reported it. The fire department arrived within five minutes and extinguished several fires on the first floor and in the basement, where they found a dog later determined to have died from smoke inhalation. No one else was home at the time of the fire.
Investigators determined that the fires inside were separate and had been set intentionally. Carroll became a suspect when a family member said he admitted to setting the fires in the house, which is owned by a different family member. The owner said Carroll had never been inside the home in the past.
Less than 10 minutes after the officer noticed the fire, two witnesses said Carroll, whom they did not know, had been aggressive about coming into their house to use the phone. They allowed him to come in and use it, but asked him to leave after that. He was described by one witness as being "very nervous, dirty and smelled of gasoline," according to court records. She also reported that he was "covered in black stuff and was red and sweating profusely."
Though police say Carroll at first told the family member that he set the fire, he later blamed it on a deceased person who he said is still alive in the ceiling of a local homeless shelter. Family members also said Carroll has mental issues including schizophrenia, which they believe has been compounded by years of drug usage.
