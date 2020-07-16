CLARK COUNTY — A Clarksville man is facing two felonies after investigators say he made online threats toward a state trooper and county prosecutor after results of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville.
Court records show Joseph Canada, 27, was charged Thursday with a level 5 and level 6 felony for intimidation after police said he posted a news story on the exoneration of Indiana State Police Trooper Clay Boley on Facebook with the comment “I don’t even want footage no more. I want dude to spend the rest of his life dead or in jail or both. This story makes no [expletive] sense at all!!”
The post was made July 8, hours after Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull had released findings of a months-long investigation into the shooting death of 27-year-old Malcolm Williams during a traffic stop April 29 by Boley on Middle Road in Jeffersonville.
Police say Canada later commented on his original post “We got some for they [expletive.]”
Mull’s statement was consistent with initial reports by Indiana State Police who had reported early on that Williams had shot first and the trooper had returned fire, and he said that under Indiana state law, Boley was justified in using deadly force if he reasonably believed that “force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to the person or a third person or the commission of a forcible felony...,” the Indiana code reads in part.
The case was investigated by the Indiana State Police Versailles district before being turned over to Mull for review mid-June.
Mull’s report showed that Boley had stopped a car for no tail lights just before 1 a.m.; Williams was the passenger. He said the evidence showed that during the stop, an ambulance was called for the driver. Boley said Williams could go to the other side of the car to comfort as they waited but Boley said he asked him to get back in the car when he discovered a magazine clip on his person.
Soon after, Boley said, Williams began firing at him from the passenger seat of the car, and that Boley caught his arm and began firing back at him. Williams was reported to have fired three shots and Boley, six. Williams died at the scene.
Some of Williams’ family and friends have expressed doubt both before and after the release of the findings, asking for body or dash camera footage to prove what happened. They have led protests in Southern Indiana calling for more transparency.
In this situation, there was no footage of the incident. Indiana State Police do not wear body cameras and the Sellersburg district where Boley is stationed only has two dash cams for more than 40 officers. Boley’s car was not not outfitted with one on April 29. However, Mull said, the evidence and witness accounts corroborate what Boley has reported.
Canada appeared for an initial hearing Thursday via video conference in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He has pretrial conferences set for Aug. 19 and Sept. 9 with a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.
