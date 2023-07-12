CLARKSVILLE – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of committing a series of storage unit burglaries at Public Storage, located at 1012 Applegate Lane in Clarksville.
Jason A. Miller, 42, will face multiple charges after being arrested on July 7. According to CCSO, Miller also has outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions for burglary and theft.
“Our detectives have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and commitment in their pursuit of justice,” said Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples. “Their tireless efforts have led to the arrest of a suspect responsible for numerous burglaries in our community, providing relief to the victims affected by these crimes.”
CCSO is attempting to return stolen property to its rightful owners. Anyone who was a victim of a burglary at Public Storage is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 812-283-4471.
