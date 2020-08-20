NEW ALBANY — Formal charges have been filed against a man police say fatally shot another during a physical altercation between several people at New Albany home Monday.
Jacob Rodgers, 23, faces a murder charge for the death of 34-year-old Dale Baize, who was found dead of apparent gunshot wound outside a house in the 800 block of West Seventh Street. An enhancement has also been filed for use of a firearm while committing a crime. He has an initial hearing scheduled today in Floyd County.
Court records show police responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the home, where Rodgers had been temporarily staying. Once on scene, he told police he was the one who had been involved in the shooting.
Investigators spoke with others who were there. One witness said he, Baize and two others had gone to the home to confront the residents after a family argument had been escalating over social media and text messages. One of the men walked into the house and a physical fight ensued.
This was corroborated by another witness statement.
A woman who lives there asked the group to take it outside and took her small child to a bedroom until she later heard a gunshot.
Rodgers told police he had been on the porch when the group pulled up and one man went inside the house. The defendant said he had also gone inside, but left when the woman told everyone to get out. Rodgers said as he was walking outside, he was punched in the face by an unknown man; he pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot toward him, believing he hit him in the shoulder. The man was Baize who died at the scene.
Police say Rodgers told another investigator he had manually loaded a round into the chamber before firing; police did not see physical evidence on his face of being hit.
No other parties have been charged in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.