JEFFERSONVILLE — Counsel for a man charged with shooting an Indiana State Trooper in 2017 has withdrawn a previous intent to use the insanity defense in an upcoming trial.
At a hearing Oct. 18, an oral motion was made to withdraw the intent to use insanity defense, originally filed in July 2018, on behalf of 80-year-old Oscar Kays. He's charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and resisting arrest following a December 2017 traffic stop, during which police say Kays shot ISP Trooper Morgenn Evans with a .22-caliber handgun, grazing the officer's forehead, before fleeing the scene and returning to his home on Huston Drive.
A request also was made during the hearing by the defense, and granted, to waive a jury trial. A bench trial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, immediately following a final motions conference.
Kays was released on home incarceration in May after a year and a half in custody, with a jury trial then scheduled for July 9.
Per the stipulations of his release, Kays is not allowed to leave his home other than to meet with attorneys, go to court or to doctors' appointments, the News and Tribune previously reported.
His attorney, Patrick Renn, said Monday Kays has not violated any of those terms, although he declined to comment on the reason for withdrawing the notice to file the insanity defense or why a bench trial was sought.
The trial is expected to take three days. Senior Judge Steven Fleece is currently on the bench in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 for Judge Andrew Adams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.