LOUISVILLE – A Louisville man is facing federal charges for allegedly transporting three minor girls to Clarksville and engaging in sexual activity with them.
A federal criminal complaint and arrest warrant were issued last week charging Brian Anthony Sauer, 44, of Louisville, with transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel of the Louisville Metro Police Department made the announcement.
According to court records, during the late hours of May 7, going into May 8, in Jefferson County, Kentucky, Sauer transported three minor girls who had run away from a residential care facility in Louisville, to Clarksville, and subsequently engaged in sexual activity with the girls. Sauer ultimately drove all three girls to a trailer park in the southwest area of Jefferson County, Kentucky, where he left them, on May 10.
Sauer made his initial appearance Wednesday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Sauer remains in federal custody and is scheduled for preliminary and detention hearings in the U.S. Gene Snyder Courthouse on June 5.
If convicted, Sauer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and maximum potential penalties of life in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, and at least five years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jo E. Lawless is prosecuting the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”
