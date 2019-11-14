NEW ALBANY — A man charged more than four years ago following a car accident with Operating White Intoxicated, which killed his passenger, has been convicted in Floyd County.
On Thursday, a jury found Christopher Riddle guilty of a level 5 felony for OWI causing death for a crash April 8, 2015. The News and Tribune previously reported that Riddle had been traveling north on Borden Road near Greenville in a pickup truck when he entered a curve; the truck skidded off the road and hit a tree.
Casey J. Becht, the passenger, died from head injuries sustained in the crash. A blood sample taken from Riddle at the hospital just after the crash was .08 or above.
The trial, held in Floyd County Superior Court No. 3, started on Oct. 29, however, court was not held every day in part due to Election Day and Veterans Day. Special Judge Jason Mount presided over the case.
"I want to commend the two deputy prosecutors who handled it, Evan Bardock and Jerry Jacobi — they did an excellent job presenting the evidence to the jury," Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said Thursday.
Defense attorney Bart Betteau was not immediately reached by phone for comment. Riddle was originally charged with two felonies, however, the court dismissed count 1, OWI causing death with a B.A.C of .08 or more, prior to the start of the trial. Riddle has a sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 6 in Floyd County Superior Court No. 3.
