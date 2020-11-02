SEYMOUR (WAVE) — A man who police said was suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart died after he was shot by Seymour Police officers, WAVE 3 News reports.
Seymour Police were called about a theft from the Walmart, located at 1600 E. Tipton St., around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to ISP spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.
Officers found a man matching the description of the suspect and who was allegedly in possession of the stolen merchandise along Tiptop Street, Wheeles said. Police said the man was armed with a handgun and ran from the officers across Tipton Street and went into a ditch in front of a Taco Bell.
Two Seymour Police Department officers shot and hit the suspect, Wheeles said.
The man was treated at the scene before he was taken to Schneck Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Wheeles said an autopsy was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
No officers were injured, WAVE 3 reports. The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified at this time.
The case was given to the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post to investigate. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.