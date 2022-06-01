JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Police confirmed a man died after a workplace accident Tuesday.
The industrial accident happened around 3 p.m. at Delaco Kasle Processing Indiana at 5146 Maritime Road.
Jeffersonville police and fire responded and found a 30-year-old male who had sustained injury.
Officials took the man to University Hospital in Louisville where he died from his injuries.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is determining the cause of death, pending a toxicology report.
The News and Tribune reached out to the coroner's office for the man's identity and hadn't heard back as of Wednesday evening.
