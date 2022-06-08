FLOYD COUNTY — A Lexington man died Wednesday morning following a crash on Interstate 64 in Floyd County.
According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, officers responded at about 8:45 a.m. to a wreck near the 120-mile-marker on I-64 West. The initial investigation showed a 2007 dump truck driven by Steven Cole, 35, of Georgetown struck the rear of a white 2015 GMC truck.
According to the sheriff's department, the GMC, driven by William Brewer, 56, of Lexington was forced off the roadway and into an embankment.
Brewer was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to blunt force trauma. The sheriff's office was continuing its investigation Wednesday.
