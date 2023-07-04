JEFFERSONVILLE – A 26-year-old man died Saturday after being shot Friday evening in Jeffersonville.
According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, officers responded at about 10:45 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of National Avenue in reference to a shooting involving two individuals. Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground at the scene, as well as a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. According to WAVE3 News, the man who died was Savon Baynes.
According to JPD, the shooting was a targeted incident between two individuals, and the other person was arrested. The suspect’s name and charges hadn’t been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.