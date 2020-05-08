FLOYD COUNTY — A man has been found dead in the home of a former UofL dance team coach Todd Sharp.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reports no foul play is suspected in the death of 23-year-old Samuel Phelps. Police say Phelps was staying at Sharp’s house.
Sharp told investigators he left to run errands and returned to find Phelps dead.
Police are waiting on the toxicology report.
Sharp, a reality show star, was fired by UofL, and was later banned from school events after shooting himself outside a fundraiser.
