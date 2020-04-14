CLARK COUNTY — A man found dead Friday on the Big Four Bridge has been identified.
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott confirmed Tuesday the man as 71-year-old Donnie Eugene Stevens, who was from Louisville but resided in Jeffersonville at the time of his death. His preliminary cause of death is listed as cardiac arrest, however, Scott said a test for COVID-19 was performed, which is still pending.
Information on why Stevens was tested for the disease for the novel coronavirus was not immediately available Tuesday.
Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker said Saturday that officers on regular patrol on the Indiana side of the bridge responded Friday at 6:40 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive man.
Police did not notice any obvious signs of trauma on Stevens, and Parker said the incident was believed to be isolated with no foul play suspected.
