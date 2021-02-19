Two New Albany women have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man early Wednesday in Paoli. The victim remains at University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.
Allison R. Shields and Bethany M. Amburgey were arrested Thursday in Shively, Ky., after a call out from Indiana State Police seeking information on their whereabouts. ISP Sgt. David Henderson said the shooting took place between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a Walmart in Paoli, but did not provide details on what led to the incident or if the suspects and victim know each other.
Charges were expected to be filed Friday in Orange County.
The case remains under investigation. If you have information, please contact Sgt. Brock Werne with the Indiana State Police at 812-482-1441 or Detective Dylan McClintock with the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.