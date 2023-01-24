SELLERSBURG — A man is in custody following a shooting on Monday night in Sellersburg.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that officers from the CCSO, Indiana State Police and Sellersburg Police Department were called to West Saint Joe Road in Sellersburg after a female had reported been shot.
When police arrived they found a female who had been shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The CCSO and Jeffersonville Police Department took Joshua Emerson, 40, of Sellersburg into custody in connection to the shooting at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the press release the suspect's initial charges are expected to be felony criminal recklessness and felony aggravated battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.