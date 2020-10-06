JEFFERSONVILLE — A man has been rescued after police say he jumped from the Clark Memorial Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said the man was reported to have jumped around 1 p.m., then self-rescued by swimming to the Indiana side of the Ohio River at Jeffersonville.
It was not known whether the man was injured.
The Jeffersonville and Louisville fire departments also responded to the scene.
No additional information was available.
