A man is alive and recovering after jumping off the Big Four bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police Department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the unnamed man jumped off the walking bridge and into the Ohio River around 3:45 p.m. LMPD River Unit quickly responded and rescued the man, who was taken to the hospital.
Mitchell said the man was conscious and alert when found and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
