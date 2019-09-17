CLARKSVILLE — A man is facing a felony charge after police say he robbed and hit a man outside a Clarksville business Friday.
Justin L. Tolbert, 30, is charged with a level 3 felony for robbery causing bodily injury. In an initial hearing Tuesday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and bond set at $25,000 cash only.
Court records show that on Sept. 13, police were dispatched to a report of a robbery outside a restaurant on Veterans Parkway. On scene, the victim told police he had been standing outside the restaurant when Tolbert asked to use his phone. The victim said as he walked toward him with the phone, Tolbert punched him in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
He said Tolbert then ran into a nearby store with his phone. As he fled, his shoes fell off and police were able to locate and arrest Tolbert as he exited the store.
The defendant has pretrial conferences set for Oct. 16 and Feb. 5, with a jury trial scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m.
