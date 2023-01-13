LOUISVILLE – A Tennessee man was sentenced Thursday to 17.5 Years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $8,126 for robbing five Louisville area banks.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel made the announcement.
“The lengthy sentence in this case is the direct result of the outstanding work of the LMPD Robbery Unit,” Bennett said. “The investigation and prosecution of multiple bank robberies exemplifies the strong working relationships that exist between LMPD, local law enforcement agencies, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. I commend the work of the detectives and officers who worked to bring Mr. Jones to justice.”
According to court documents and the evidence presented at trial, on April 2, 2021, Salvador Jones, 36, of Tennessee, entered the Fifth Third Bank located at 401 S. Fourth St. in Louisville, and presented a demand note and robbed the bank. Additionally, beginning on April 8, 2021, and continuing until May 5, 2021, Jones entered four Louisville-area U.S. Banks and a U.S. Bank in New Albany, and robbed each bank by presenting a demand note. Evidence presented at trial detailed how the Robbery Unit with LMPD coordinated with area law enforcement to determine Jones’ getaway vehicle, which eventually led to his apprehension in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jones was also sentenced to three years of supervised release upon completion of his term of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.
The LMPD investigated the case and was assisted by the Shively Police Department, the New Albany Police Department, and the Nashville Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia P. Gomez and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Lantz prosecuted the case with the assistance of paralegal Adela Alic.
