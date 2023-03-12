JEFFERSONVILLE — A man shot by police officers responding to a call Thursday evening died Sunday from his injuries.
According to Indiana State Police, Robert William Atkins, 44, of Jeffersonville died Sunday. He was transported to the hospital Thursday after authorities said he shot a handgun in the air and then pointed it toward responding officers, resulting in Jeffersonville Police officers shooting Atkins. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off Eighth Street in Jeffersonville.
This case is still under investigation as ISP detectives continue interviewing witnesses and officers involved in the shooting.
