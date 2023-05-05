FLOYD COUNTY -- The Floyd County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Friday morning in New Albany township.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office confirms officers were called to Linnert Court in connection to the incident.
When police arrived they found a male who had a gunshot wound to his leg.
Officers are currently investigating the shooting. There is no danger to the public and police said all those involved are accounted for.
