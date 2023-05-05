Police/Fire stock image

FLOYD COUNTY --  The Floyd County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Friday morning in New Albany township.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office confirms officers were called to Linnert Court in connection to the incident.

When police arrived they found a male who had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers are currently investigating the shooting. There is no danger to the public and police said all those involved are accounted for. 

