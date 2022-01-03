JEFFERSONVILLE — The leaves on the newly planted oak tree that greets skaters at the Jeffersonville Aquatic Center and Skate Park are red.
It was planted last month in honor of Steven Bruner Jr., a regular at the park who died in November 2020.
“The tree’s going to be this big, tall, red tree because he’s tall and he’s actually an Indiana University fan, and I think the tree is crimson something, so it worked out pretty good,” said Bruner’s widow, Terrah Bruner.
She joined several other people, including Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, in December when the tree was planted and a plaque in Bruner’s memory was erected.
Terrah said Steven passed away a few days before the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary and he was the type of person who always wanted to make people laugh and who had a contagious smile. She’d often join him at the skate park.
“I did (skateboard) once and I fell on my butt,” she said. “It was definitely a good laughing memory.”
Moore has known the Bruner family for years and says a classmate of Steven’s approached him a few months back, asking what could be done in his honor.
“I heard he was an avid skateboarder and at the park just about every day over the past several years,” Moore said. “So the idea of planting a tree seemed to make a lot of sense.”
Moore said a solid and durable breed of oak was planted and in a space where everyone could see it.
A few of Steven’s family members spoke at the dedication.
“(It was) a collection of 12 to 13 people who shared a few laughs, shared a few tears and talked stories about him at the skate park growing up,” Moore said. “I thought it was a farewell to a good young man.”
