NEW ALBANY – One of the oldest and most historic structures on New Albany’s Mansion Row is getting a major facelift in what live event officials are hoping will be a significant boost to the industry as it recovers from the pandemic.
Lincoln Ogden of Compass Project Management is part of a new ownership group that purchased the former Culbertson West venue earlier this year from Steve Goodman and Carl Holliday.
Construction crews have been working since May to renovate the property at 904 E. Main St.
Brent Rogers, owner of Sounds Unlimited Productions, is a consultant on the project. He said he was ecstatic when he got the call about the property.
“They’ve completely given this place an entire makeover,” Rogers said. “When guests come in and they see this place for the first time again, it’s going to blow their hair back.”
The ceiling inside the venue has been redone, and a balcony area has been refurbished to allow for a unique view of the event hall. But more than anything, the new owners have focused on expanding the options of the venue.
When finished, the renovation will allow for over 300 guests inside the building. Also, the front door and main entrance area have been a focus of the construction work so that guests can enter through the actual living corridors instead of the basement as before.
“That allows to expand the seating and just really step everybody back in time when they come through the front door,” Ogden said.
The mansion will also have a new name.
In a tip-of-the-hat to its foundation, the building has been renamed Mansion 1886 in reference to the year it was constructed. With it being one of three Culbertson properties downtown along with the Culbertson Mansion and the Culbertson Widows’ Home, Ogden said the new owners wanted to highlight the building’s historical charm and importance.
The ownership group will also market the property as a place for small and large events, as clients will have an option of renting the large venue hall or smaller portions of the mansion that have been refurbished.
“It’s not just a wedding venue,” Ogden said. “If somebody has a smaller event they want to put on, we can do it in the house.”
The venue is an eccentric site that’s hard to duplicate in the region, Rogers said. As someone who manages live events, he said the property provides a perfect setting and has ample parking available.
“I can’t wait to see a new event venue here in Southern Indiana,” Rogers said.
“Coming out of Covid and coming into the new year, this is going to be a fresh space for everyone to utilize.”
A courtyard is also being reconstructed on the property that will allow for outdoor seating and events. The plan is to unveil the remodeling of the mansion during an open house event Dec. 17.
“Carl and Steve have done a good job of making it an event venue and what is going to happen there is a complete upgrade,” Rogers said. “When folks walk into this place, they’re going to see the factor of cool.”
