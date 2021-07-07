CLARKSVILLE — An company specializing in custom contrast manufacturing is making Clarksville its new home, after recently purchasing a site for its new headquarters and manufacturing facility on Lynch Lane.
Siddhi Manufacturing Services, Inc. is investing $3.6 million into redeveloping the property which, when finished, will create up to 30 jobs paying an average of $18.43 per hour, according to a news release.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Clarksville Town Council unanimously approved proving $95,000 in incentives to the new business, with $15,000 upfront and another $80,000 as a tax credit based on performance over the next five years.
"Siddhi Manufacturing will be a great addition to our growing business community and we look forward to witnessing their success," Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey said, according to the news release.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has also offered the company up to $225,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans.
"Indiana's reputation as a global destination for business continues to grow as companies like Siddhi Integrated Manufacturing Services choose to locate here," said Jim Stanton, senior vice president and chief development officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. "We're excited to welcome then to Indiana, and we're confident our skilled workforce will help the company find success in the Hoosier state."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.