SOUTHERN INDIANA — Students in Southern Indiana are receiving a glimpse of possible manufacturing careers available in the community.
One Southern Indiana’s Metro Manufacturing Alliance kicked off its three-day Manufacturing Week on Tuesday with a news conference at Amatrol in Jeffersonville. The event allowed students from local high schools to tour the company’s recently-expanded manufacturing facility.
On Wednesday and Thursday, 800 students from 11 Southern Indiana high schools will gather at the NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville to meet with representatives from more than 20 companies, who will give them additional information about career and training opportunities.
Mary Jo Wallin-Orlowski, director of business talent and retention at 1si, said she was excited to provide students the opportunity “to experience what people do every day to make products that you use in every way.”
“Every time you look at a product or a service, you have to really be thankful that there are men and women out there manufacturing these products so that we can be consuming them on a daily basis,” she said.
Lexi Deaton, a junior at Charlestown High School, is among the local students participating in Manufacturing Week. She plans to pursue a path in engineering.
“I’ve never known what I wanted to do, and then I joined the engineering program, and it’s been great,” she said. “I like the interaction and the hands-on experience of it, and I don’t want to sit at a desk for the rest of my life.”
Paul Perkins, president of Amatrol, highlighted the work done at the Jeffersonville manufacturer. The company specializes in creating learning systems for technical education, including hands-on training devices used by community colleges, universities and vocational schools.
He wants people to become more aware of the careers available in the manufacturing field.
“We’re delighted to host manufacturing day this year, because manufacturing is so important to our community, it’s important to our state, and it’s important really to our country,” Perkins said.
Perkins said manufacturing does not just consist of a single type of job, and “some of these jobs you might not even recognize as being manufacturing.”
“It’s very creative, and there are people doing programming, they are working with a lot of software,” he said. “Most manufacturing today is moving into the digital age, so companies are using a lot of software and computers in order to operate their various processes and/or design their products.”
He also noted opportunities for higher pay and a mobile career ladder in the manufacturing field.
“In manufacturing, it’s so easy to move across different occupational areas, which makes it a pretty interesting place to work,” Perkins said.
Jesika Young, CEO of Cimtech in New Albany and chair of 1si’s Metro Manufacturing Alliance, said she wants to “break the misconceptions that manufacturing is old, dirty and it does not provide a good career.”
“Manufacturing was and will continue to be the backbone of our economy,” she said.
