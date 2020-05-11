SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana residents can once again sit down in a restaurant to eat, but they will see many changes to operations.
Monday was the first day Indiana restaurants could reopen at limited capacity for dining services, nearly two months after the governor ordered the closure of in-person dining. Many Southern Indiana restaurants are now open or preparing to open their doors to customers as they maintain their takeout and/or delivery options.
The governor’s reopening plan states that restaurants are limited to 50 percent capacity until June 14, at which point they can increase capacity to 75 percent. The plan allows for restaurants to open to full capacity on July 4.
The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association has provided a “Hoosier Hospitality Promise, or guidelines of requirements and best practices for restaurants and patrons to follow as they reopen. The guidelines for restaurants include limiting tables to six or fewer guests, separating and spacing tables, having staff wear face coverings, regularly sanitizing seating areas and restrooms and providing health surveys to employees before their shifts.
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
Beau Kerley co-owns five restaurants in Southern Indiana, including Dos Gringos and Early Edition in Jeffersonville; The Standard Plate & Pour and Tucker’s American Favorites in New Albany, and 812 Pizza Company in Georgetown.
812 Pizza and Dos Gringos opened Monday, Tucker’s is opening May 19, and The Standard and Early Edition are opening in three weeks, according to Kerley. 812 Pizza was already offering carryout and delivery, and Tucker’s was open Fridays and Saturdays for carryout during the shutdowns, but the other restaurants have been temporarily closed for the past two months.
They have been keeping in touch with local health departments to make sure they are “not only meeting, but exceeding” safety guidelines for reopening, Kerley said. The restaurants will provide hand sanitizer stations, disposable menus and employee health checks, and all staff will be wearing masks.
His restaurants will also closed be closed between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day for extra cleaning and sanitation, and all staff are being certified by the ServSafe Food Handler course. Guests waiting to be seated are asked to remain outside or in their vehicles until their table is ready.
“I want [customers] to know how seriously we’re taking their safety and making that part of our everyday operations,” Kerley said.
The shutdowns have been tough for Kerley’s businesses, and there’s plenty of uncertainty ahead as they open to limited capacity. Restaurants aren’t built to last weeks without sales, he said, and in recent weeks, he’s been mowing lawns to earn money during the closures to help with house payments.
As his restaurants are reopened, they will all offer takeout and delivery options, he said.
Harbor & Hops in Jeffersonville also opened its dining room Monday, which saw about 10 customers by about 2 p.m. The restaurant at 3010 Gottbrath Parkway was previously a Growler USA franchise, but the restaurant owners have switched the restaurant to a local identity. Monday was the first day open with the new brand, but the owners have been offering curbside pickup as Growler USA during the pandemic.
The restaurant offers casual dining and a large craft beer selection. Co-owner Greg Brown said the dining room is open at slightly less than 50 capacity, and the restaurant is following the guidelines in the Hoosier Hospitality Promise for food safety, sanitation and social distancing.
They have spent multiple days training staff, and menus are laminated so they can be easily sanitized, he said. They are continuing takeout services with a lane specifically for curbside pickup. Door handles are sanitized every half hour, and guests won’t find condiments on the table.
“We’ve taken every reasonable step you could make, as far as we can tell,” Brown said.
Roza Segoviano is the co-owner of La Catrina in New Albany and Señor Iguanas in Clarksville, which will both reopen Thursday, May 16. They are following state and local guidelines, she said, and one of the big changes is the removal of their self-service taco bar at the New Albany restaurant — the same toppings will be offered, but they will be prepared by staff.
“I just want [customers] to rest assured that we’re doing everything we can and beyond what’s required to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable dining experience,” Segoviano said. “We want to protect our staff too, and our all our family that works there.”
The Mexican restaurants’ curbside services have been successful, particularly during Cinco de Mayo last week, and they introduced online ordering at La Catrina during the shutdown. They have been providing family-sized meals such as taco kits for carryout, and they have introduced to-go margarita kits.
“We are planning to continue [curbside service], just because I think a lot of people are not ready just yet to go out in public or maybe they can’t,” she said.
However, some local restaurants are not opening their doors just yet. Toki Masubuchi, owner of Dragon King’s Daughter in New Albany, said the downtown New Albany Asian fusion restaurant will currently remain closed for dine-in services as they continue curbside pickup.
“I personally don’t feel comfortable going out to eat,” she said. “Everyone’s safety comes first, and we’ve been keeping this limited amount of staff coming to work for last month and half. We’ve been asking all staff to be careful if they’re coming to work.”
The restaurant has been receiving many curbside orders, particularly after the first couple of weeks, Masubuchi said. The staff is discussing a game plan for reopening, but she is not sure when they will reopen the dining area.
Mike Sajaja, owner of Aladdin’s Mediterranean/Middle Eastern Cuisine in New Albany, also does not plan to open for dine-in service this month. The restaurant will continue offering curbside and delivery only, which it has been offering since the shutdowns.
The curbside and delivery service has been only 60 to 70 percent of the restaurant’s usual business, but it is better than expected, Sajaja said.
“For now, at least until the end of May, we’re going to continue doing exactly what we’ve been doing,” he said. “We still feel it’s very risky to expose not only our customers, but also exposing myself and my family. We are a family business, and if one person gets exposed, then the entire family is exposed. My wife and I are both considered the high risk group, so we really are at risk of getting the [virus].”
