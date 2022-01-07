On Jan. 5, Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scottie Maples officially filed to become a Republican candidate for Clark County Sheriff.
At the age of 20, Maples started his career as a Corrections Officer with the Clark County Sheriff's Office. After becoming a Police Officer and graduating from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, he has served as a Detective, Squad Commander, Public Information Officer and currently serves as the Chief Deputy.
During his career at the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Maples has been awarded the Medal of Valor for his life-saving efforts after a Clark County Deputy was shot in 2008 and was subsequently awarded Police Officer of the Year. Maples has also been an educator at Ivy Tech Community College as a Criminal Justice Adjunct Instructor.
Scottie and his wife Morgan are lifelong residents of Clark County. They currently reside in Jeffersonville with their three daughters.
Maples has formally been endorsed by Clark County FOP Lodge 181 and Jeffersonville Firefighters Local 558 to become Clark County Sheriff.
Maples had previously announced in 2019 the formation of an exploratory committee to seek the office of Sheriff. January 5, 2022, was the first day eligible for any person to file to become a candidate for the election. Maples looks to succeed Jamey Noel, who is the current Sheriff. Sheriff Noel is serving his second term and cannot seek re-election as the office of the Sheriff is limited to two consecutive terms in the state of Indiana.