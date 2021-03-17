March 21-27 is National Safe Place Week, a week to raise awareness about the Safe Place program, a national program that brings together youth service agencies, businesses, volunteers and other community partners to help youth in crisis.
“Unfortunately, young people face troubling issues in today’s world, such as abuse, neglect, bullying and serious family problems,” said Laurie Jackson, president and CEO of the National Safe Place Network. “It’s up to all of us to offer solutions, places where youth can go to get help. National Safe Place Week is the perfect opportunity for communities across the country to assess and strengthen their safety net for youth.”
Safe Place consists of a national network of more than 22,000 partnering businesses and community locations, such as fast-food restaurants, convenience stores, fire stations, public buses and libraries that display the Safe Place sign in their windows. As youth enter a designated Safe Place and ask for help, trained staff members connect them to the appropriate youth shelter for assistance.
In addition to Safe Place sites, youth may also access immediate help via TXT 4 HELP, a text-for-support service for youth in crisis. Teens can text the word “safe” and their current location (address, city, state) to 4HELP (44357) to receive a message with the closest Safe Place location and the number for the local youth shelter. Users also have the option to text interactively with a counselor for more help.
Safe Place, operated locally by Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., partners with businesses and community organizations to provide immediate safety and support for local youth. Local Safe Place site locations include Kroger, YMCA, police and fire departments and more.
Since its inception in 1983, Safe Place has helped more than 359,000 youth and now serves more than 1,500 communities across the country. The program is managed by 140 youth agencies in 38 states and the District of Columbia.
