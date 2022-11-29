Come and meet the "Miracle named Mark," Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schmitt Furniture, 101 E. Main St., New Albany.
Mark Hublar will be autographing his book that details his life and his achievements. Through the generosity of Schmitt Furniture, the first 50 people who attend will receive a free book signed by Mark.
Mark J. Hublar was born in 1964 with Down syndrome. The doctors told his parents, Al and Linda Hublar, “Put him in an institution.” The Hublars said, “We’re taking him home!” With the support of his family, Mark has held several different jobs as a reliable employee. He has been a partner in two different businesses, and now has his own business as a motivational speaker, “Mark J. Hublar Speaks.”
Mark Hublar graduated from New Albany High School, and later from Jefferson Community Technical College with a degree in Public Speaking. Mark has traveled the country sharing his message of ROI, Respect, Opportunity, and Inclusion.
Mark has taken his message to high schools, parent groups, businesses, and government agencies, and most recently spoke at a national conference in Alabama as a featured speaker on a stage that also included former football great Joe Theismann.
Everyone is invited to stop in, and meet this truly remarkable and inspirational man. And as an additional bonus to the community, 25% of all book sales will be donated to the Volunteers of America.
To learn more about Mark Hublar and his amazing journey, go to www.markjhublarspeaks.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.