OTISCO – Saturday morning in Otisco, the Indiana Historical Bureau held a dedication ceremony for a new marker on Zollman Road commemorating the birthplace of Colonel Harland Sanders.
Officials had originally planned to hold the ceremony a few years ago, but because of COVID-19 and other setbacks, they had to keep moving up the date. Besides, what better day was there to do the honors than on the colonel’s actual birthday?
Last year, the Clark’s Grant Historical Society placed a marker on the road right outside the site of the original Sanders farm. This year, the colonel was honored again with another marker a few blocks down the street and a little farther away from the road.
A sizable crowd gathered to commemorate one of Indiana’s most famous franchisees. The sky was overcast, and the atmosphere was sleepy. However, the man who was being honored was everything but. The colonel had led an interesting life.
“The state marker program accepts applications for historical sites in the entire state,” said Casey Pfeiffer, the historical marker program director. “As soon as we receive official documentation surrounding the site, we give it our final approval. We can’t create markers to capture every story, but the ones we do enrich education about famous Hoosiers. Markers are an important part of an area’s history.”
“I always thought Colonel Sanders was born here, and I didn’t believe it until recently. I think it’s an important part of our history,” said Matthew Darnell, the owner of the land where the marker was placed.
Pfeiffer talked about the history of the Indiana Historical Bureau Marker Program and all the diverse historical sites the organizations covers throughout the state. She then gave the audience a brief history about Sanders and how Kentucky Fried Chicken is now famous across the entire world; there are store locations in 145 countries and territories across the globe.
Nancy Hemphill talked about Colonel Sanders and how involved and proud he was of his community. Despite his great fame, however, he remained humble and was always willing to give to others. He treated people with respect.
Some of the other attendees also recollected personal experiences they had related to the founder of KFC. One gentleman said, “It’s more than just being about the chicken, it’s about Colonel Sanders’ life, including all his successes and setbacks.”
“He was a very giving person. He gave to Mount Moriah Baptist Church and to his community. He never forgot his roots,” said Bobb Popp, who started a KFC franchise in 1964, with his first location in Vincennes. Popp also worked at a location at Sellersburg which is no longer standing.
“I was fortunate enough to know the colonel when I was young. You always hear stories about people, but none of those stories compare to when you actually meet someone.”
Popp told a few more stories about Sanders and about how the founder would come into the restaurants for “inspections.” The first thing the colonel checked were the mashed potatoes and the gravy.
“He would stick his finger into the gravy and the mashed potatoes. If either of them were lumpy, he was not pleased, and he let everyone know it. He did not want any of his customers to have to eat lumpy gravy and mashed potatoes,” Popp continued. “After that, he would check the chicken. I remember hoping and praying he would approve of the food we were serving. With the colonel, quality always came first.”
Once everyone was finished speaking, Darnell unveiled the marker, and all those who were present applauded.
Though Colonel Sanders is just as famous in Kentucky and was buried in Louisville, local Hoosiers are proud to be part of the same community he had come from.
