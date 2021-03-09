On Tuesday, One Southern Indiana’s “WiseUp” Sales & Marketing Series will offer a morning of brand insight and marketing wisdom from Kevin Grangier.
A Louisville-area native, Grangier began his career locally in marketing and communication before locating to Los Angeles to start his communication firm. Over the course of 12 years, Grangier and his team built a family of companies to encompass a network of branding, public relations and marketing entities that serviced some of the largest, most recognizable brands in the world.
Returning to Louisville, in 2010 Grangier designed and developed The Village Anchor, an eclectic European “bistro-pub” in Anchorage. Designed to fuel the dining experience with a variety of unique and memorable nuances, the restaurant was immediately recognized for its unconventional marketing initiatives, and was hailed almost imme- diately as one of the best eateries in the City. Grangier was named “Restaurateur of the Year” in 2010 — The Village Anchor’s first year of operation.
That success drove the creation of the Sea Hag, Le Moo Fine+Steak+House, named one of America’s best steak- houses and tops Louisville Business First’s Upscale Restaurant List, and Grassa Gramma.
Join us for a morning of lively conversation as Kevin talks about the differences between growing global brands and small business, how he approaches branding and more.
The “WiseUp” Sales & Marketing Series is sponsored by Idealogy Marketing + Design and the video sponsor for this event is Extol. The program is free for One Southern Indiana members and $25 for non-members. This is a hybrid live / Zoom event. Zoom instructions will be emailed to all registered participants the afternoon before the event.
Registration is at: https://web.1si.org/events/Sales-Marketing-Success-Series-March-2021-11768/details
Event details
March 16: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. at Derby Hotel Louisville North 505 Marriott Drive in Clarksville, IN 47129
1si requires masks, social distancing and a health screening form to be completed at the live event.
