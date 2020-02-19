NEW ALBANY — Louisville couple Greg Bourke and Michael De Leon were among the plaintiffs in Obergefell v. Hodges U.S. Supreme Court case that made same-sex marriage legal throughout the United States.
Nearly five years after the historic marriage equality decision, they continue to advocate for fairness and protections for LGBTQ people.
Bourke and De Leon spoke Tuesday at a panel discussion at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany. They were joined by Chris Hartman, executive director of Kentucky’s Fairness Campaign, for a conversation on LGBTQ rights and advocacy on a local, statewide and national level. The event was part of IUS’s Common Experience program, which is focused on the 2019-20 theme, “Tolerance and the Struggle for Human Rights in Communities.”
The panelists addressed topics such as their lives following the Obergefell v. Hodges decision and anti-discrimination laws for LGBTQ people. Bourke and De Leon met in 1982 at the University of Kentucky, and they have been together for 38 years. They were married in Canada in 2004, and in 2013, they filed a marriage equality lawsuit that eventually became part of the historic Obergefell v. Hodges case, which was decided on June 26, 2015.
The main reason Bourke and De Leon wanted to sue for marriage equality was because the Commonwealth of Kentucky would not allow them to jointly adopt their children, although they had raised their children together for about 16 years up to that point.
“In our case, the biggest thing that we got out of the marriage equality decision was that we were able to co-adopt our children,” Bourke said. “So that was very important for us, and it was important for our children. There are other things that have come along that have kind of changed our lives. For example, now we can file our taxes as a married couple, and that saved us a lot of money over the past five years.”
Marriage equality has also provided Bourke with recognition that makes it easier for him to talk about his husband in the workplace, he said. Although they have been married since 2004, he never used the “h-word” until after the Supreme Court decision.
“It’s like, it didn’t feel like it was authentic until after the decision,” he said. “So now to be able to go to work, and all the time I’m talking about my husband this or my husband that — that’s been really dramatic. Anytime I hear someone using that term, I think oh yeah, that’s why they can do that now, and we can do that, obviously. That’s really impacted the way we think about our relationship and our lives. It’s just given us a whole level of legitimacy that we didn’t have before.”
Although they played a part in the marriage equality case, they are also both proud to have participated in many smaller acts of advocacy over the years, including being out in corporate workplaces and raising their children together in the Catholic Church as an openly-gay couple. Bourke was one of the founding members of the LGBT resource group for Humana associates, and both have been practicing Catholics throughout their 38 years together.
“We’ve done just a lot of smaller things to help lead up to the big thing that we did,” De Leon said. “We’ve been out in corporate America, and we adopted children 21 years ago when it wasn’t as common as it is now.”
FAIRNESS FOR ALL
Hartman has served for 11 years as executive director for the Fairness Campaign, an organization advocating for LGBTQ rights in Kentucky, and one of his main focuses has been trying to pass fairness ordinances in cities and counties across the state to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination. During the panel discussion, he talked about his work within various Kentucky communities to pass anti-discrimination laws.
In 2013, New Albany updated its human rights ordinance to add sexual orientation and gender identity, and Southern Indiana Pride is pushing for a fairness ordinance in Jeffersonville. Current Indiana law does not have explicit protections for housing and public accommodations for LGBTQ people, and there are no explicit employment protections for transgender people.
Hartman said building relationships within communities has been an important part of his work with the Fairness Campaign, saying “you can’t be a flyover.” He described the organization’s efforts in Vicco, Ky. — in 2013, the Appalachian town became the smallest city in the United States to pass a fairness ordinance.
“A lot of DC groups and national groups think they know the strategy that works everywhere in nation.” Hartman said. “But those of us who live in other parts of the nation know that what works in Louisville doesn’t work in Jeffersonville, doesn’t work in Vicco [Kentucky]. Every community is absolutely unique.”
Bourke discussed the Catholic Archdiocese of Louisville’s refusal to let him be a Boy Scout leader in Louisville, along with its rejection of the couple’s headstone design, which depicted interlocking wedding rings and the Supreme Court building. DeLeon said while he and Bourke have experienced a welcoming environment at their own church, workplaces and other settings, they have seen the backlash to marriage equality, and they have noticed an increase in the number of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced across the country.
“There’s the social justice question of even though our families have embraced us, our church, our work environment, our coworkers — we’re in all this friendly territory on a day-to-day basis — yet the politics of our current United States is just the dark cloud hanging over us,” DeLeon said.
Over the period of 32 years attending their church, their family has affected many lives of people who have known them as “a regular churchgoing family,” Bourke said.
“We touched all those lives, and we went out and talked to other people about us,” he said. “That’s the networking and building on work over a long period of time. Not that we considered it work — we were just living our lives, and we wanted to live our lives like anyone else. We wanted the same things as anyone else. We wanted to have a relationship with God and our faith community. We wanted to be able to have children and have them welcomed and accepted in their church and their school, and so those were the things we thought were important.”
