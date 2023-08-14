JEFFERSONVILLE -- Jeffersonville resident Nicholas Marshall's childhood in the foster care system has played a pivotal role in his personal life, his career and his community advocacy.
Marshall is the director of community relations at the Coalition Supporting Young Adults Louisville, an organization bringing together local organizations to support at-need youth in Jefferson County, Kentucky.
He is an advocate for foster children and families, and he is a former candidate for an Indiana State Senate seat. In 2022, he ran on the Democratic ticket for the District 45 seat but lost to State Sen. Chris Garten, the Republican incumbent.
Marshall was raised in the child welfare system for more than 20 years. He and his four siblings went through foster care in Kentucky, and he encountered two caring sets of foster parents who helped him succeed.
"Most kids don't get even one good foster parent, and fortunately, I thank the Lord every day for two wonderful sets, and I'm in contact with them still to this day," Marshall said. "That's a lot of where my advocacy work comes from -- from the fact that they helped me."
He faced challenges going through the system, but he ultimately graduated high school in the top 10 of his class. After receiving a full academic scholarship to the University of Louisville, he was the first member of his family to graduate from college.
His experience in foster care showed him that it "takes a community" "to really uplift someone to have positive change."
He is now a husband and a proud father of two children. When he met his wife, Melonie, she encouraged him to start volunteering in the community, and he became involved with local nonprofits and organizations in the area.
Through his advocacy, he spoke in 2019 at the governor's mansion in Kentucky as the keynote speaker for the state's Foster Care and Adoption Services ceremony.
Marshall has worked with Coalition Supporting Young Adults for about six months. He supports youth ages 16 to 24, including many who are going through the foster care system.
When he ran for office last year, it was a "humbling experience," he said. He learned about the issues of homelessness facing communities such as Claysburg in Jeffersonville. He saw the impacts of COVID-19 and inflation at a mobile food pantry in Utica, where he continues to volunteer.
Political divisions often fade when he has conversations with community members, he said.
"If you have that one-on-one conversation with anybody and you show the sense of humanity and how you want to help the community, it will melt those [divisions] away," Marshall said.
Marshall said as people look for ways to increase the representation of people of color in leadership positions, he feels that the "representation is there -- we just have to activate it." This includes increasing voter turnout.
"So the question is, how do we activate these non-voters, and how do we get them to participate in this situation they're supposed to be into," he said. "And that's the thing. We go back in, we talk to them, we go door-to-door, we meet people where they are."
"It's really hard work. Because it's easier to divide people -- it's way easier to do that -- but if you go unite people, it's really hard work."
One of his main concerns is the mental health issues facing young adults.
"Not only in the foster care system but also with our young adults, we are seeing a mental health crisis where we have anxiety, depression, self-harm, thoughts of suicide or possible suicide," he said. "So we look in that avenue -- how do we best support young adults, not only out of the [foster] system needing that assistance, but also inside the system as well, because they are facing so many different other barriers, especially in our Black and Brown population."
He noted barriers facing youth of color in the system, particularly kids of color.
"A lot of the teenagers, some of their adoptions are being dissolved, and what happens to them -- they go back into the system," Marshall said.
He wants to find ways to increase resources and support for both foster children and foster parents, as well as making adoption more cost-effective and "following up to make sure those adoptions are not dissolved."
He wants to see more efforts to help populations such as grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, emphasizing the many challenges they face.
Increased efforts to alleviate issues of addiction are also needed in the community, Marshall said. His own mother battled addiction, leading him and his siblings to go into the foster system.
"People are looking for a hand up," he said. "It's not a handout, but they're looking for a hand up. And if the hand up is there, they'll be able to be carried along the way, and they could be able to get their children back."
He connects the "personal to the business to the political" as he advocates for foster youth and families.
"Now with this job, I get to see the budget, where the funding is coming from, what is going on and how the policy, practices and laws lead to the outcome," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.