Nick Marshall traveled with his family to Indianapolis on Jan. 24 to officially file his declaration of candidacy for State Senate for District 45.
“It was an honor to walk my son and wife up the Capitol steps this morning. I know it is something we will remember for the rest of our lives”, Nick said.
Nick’s family has been a huge support for him in this process, especially his brother who urged him to use his voice to help others.
“Living in the foster care system system since an infant, the odds were stacked against me from the start, but by the grace of the Lord I was placed with two wonderful foster parents who taught me the importance of hard word and caring for others I know the importance of getting every available resource to Hoosier kids and making sure the communities they are growing up in are safe, especially our communities of color,” Nick said.
After being the first person in his family to graduate from college, Nick has spent his free time giving back to the community. Nick is now ready to get to work for the people of Indiana’s 45th District. Nick is ready on day one to fight for our workers, students and families. Nick plans to advocate for the foster care system, strong Hoosier schools, equal rights for women and the LGBTQ community, improving recovery and rehabilitation programs and building an economy that works for all Hoosiers.
Nick and his wife Melonie currently live in Jeffersonville with their son Sebastian and soon to be daughter. They are active members of their church Sojourn Midtown. To learn more about Nick and his campaign, visit www.hoosiersfornickmarshall.com
