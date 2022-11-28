JEFFERSONVILLE — It's beginning to look, and smell, a lot like Christmas in Jeffersonville.
Christina and Rob Marrs traveled to Martin's Christmas Tree Lot, 2900 E. 10th St., from Prospect, Kentucky for their nine-foot Frazier Fir.
"We're knew and we live just on the other side of the river in Prospect. We just Googled real Christmas trees and this place came up and had good reviews," Rob said.
The couple just moved to the area and looked at another spot for trees before visiting Martin's.
The lot, located in the parking lot of Jeffersonville's Meijer store, has been around for 54 years.
"It's a really, really pretty tree," Christina said. "It's probably one of the prettiest trees we found."
John Martin owns the business with his grandson John Taylor.
Martin said he'll be 76-years-old in January and the Christmas tree business came about when he was doing some work for Kroger.
"I won a landscaping business, and December wasn't busy, so I hauled some Christmas trees for a guy," Martin said. "Then Kroger company contacted me. They know I was hauling trees, so I sold them a bunch of trees for their store. We used to sell at Kroger, then they moved (up 10th Street) and the Meijer is really great people to work with, they give us plenty of room."
The selection at the lot is impressive, with trees as tall as 14-feet, 15-feet and 16-feet in the lot.
Martin said he and Taylor sell Frazier Firs and white pine trees, that he sources from Wisconsin.
Trees can be difficult to find these days and Martin said his lot will likely be sold out by mid-December. It opened on Nov. 19.
"A few years ago a lot of mom-and-pop shops grew trees and there was no money in them, they were losing money because they were so cheap and they quit growing them," he said. "A lot of people quit growing them, so now it's all caught up the last couple winters, because there's a tree shortage because no on grew trees back eight, ten and 12-years ago. Now it's hard to find them."
That's why Martin sends everyone who buys a tree with him a Christmas card the next year, to remind them when the lot will open again.
"(We've sold) a bunch, we sell a lot," he said. "A lot of trees in Kentucky and surrounding areas around here, because we deal in large, large trees. We've got trees 14, 15 and 16-foot."
Martin's is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It's open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
