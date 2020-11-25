JEFFERSONVILLE — He’s sold hundreds of thousands of real Christmas trees since starting his business in 1968, but John Martin has yet to encounter a year like 2020.
But while the pandemic may force families to adjust their holiday plans, they can still spruce up their homes with a Fraser Fir or a White Pine tree from Martin’s Christmas Trees.
The business chose to only open in the parking lot of Meijer off 10th Street in Jeffersonville this year. Typically Martin’s also sells trees at the Meijer in New Albany, but the pandemic and a short staff took that off the table in 2020.
Still, over 400 trees as well as hand-decorated wreaths were on display at the Jeffersonville location Wednesday afternoon. Martin’s opens close to Thanksgiving each year, and it doesn’t take long for customers to pounce on the pines.
“Once we start unloading trees, people start buying them,” Martin said.
Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 22, Martin said the business typically sells more than 4,000 trees each year. There’s just something special about a real Christmas tree that sets it apart from an artificial one, Martin said.
“The live tree has a smell to it, and it’s a lot nicer than an artificial tree,” he said.
“The Fraser Firs, once you decorate them, you’d think they’re an artificial tree.”
During one of his 52 years in the business, Martin said more than 14,000 trees were purchased from the Jeffersonville location, which was once stationed at Kroger.
The process starts in the summer when Martin travels to Wisconsin and North Carolina to pick out three trees he wants to purchase. Time also has to be reserved for picking out materials and other items that are sold out of the lot, as Martin said the business is a “one-stop shop” for trees and accessories.
He started fielding phone calls in the early fall as to whether Martin’s would open this year. He said after investing in the trees, he knew they would open but they would have to ensure that people felt safe shopping at Martin’s.
Though the trees are located outside, multiple signs are posted in the lot emphasizing the need for customers to wear masks, and hand sanitizer stations are set up for use.
“We’re just trying to keep everybody safe,” said John Taylor, Martin’s grandson, who usually manages the New Albany location.
Martin said he doesn’t know how much longer he will be a part of the business, but his grandson certainly knows the ropes.
“I’ve done it since I was a little kid. I always sold trees right alongside him,” Taylor said.
There’s a personal touch that comes with operating a successful local business for 52 years. Martin said they have several return customers and even people who, despite no longer putting up a Christmas tree in their homes, will stop by just to say hello.
Each year before the season begins, Martin’s mails out Christmas cards to its customers. Martin said it’s just another way of building a bond with the people who have supported the business, which is now in its sixth decade.
“I’ve had a lot of great times and met a lot of great people,” he said.
For more information, go to Martin’s Christmas Tree lot on Facebook.
