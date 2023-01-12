CLARKSVILLE – Everyone has something to be passionate about; for some it is music or reading, for others it's cars.
A passion for cars is what business owner Marty Martin has. Marty owns “Marty Detailing and Express” at 411 West Louis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville.
With eight years of experience, Marty opened his detail shop in March 2022. He said the first few months were rough for him but he has been able to pick up since.
After those early months, he has hired four new employees.
Not only does Marty want to make sure people in his community have clean vehicles, he also wants to help the community by joining the Development Academy in Louisville.
“It (Development Academy) brings healthy foods and higher education to the community,” Marty said. “I just recently got on the board for that and I’m bringing it to Indiana because it was just in Louisville. Our logo is - in a sense - the more we make, the more we give back. That’s what we're here for.”
When it comes to detailing, Marty said that he will clean anything with wheels. That means his detailing company will clean cars, boats, semis, motorcycles and more.
He started getting into detailing cars at “River Falls Carwash” in Clarksville six years ago. Marty said he started there as a wash guy and slowly worked his way up to being a supervisor.
“That’s how I learned the trade of detailing and actually trying to get a car clean,” Marty said.
As stated before, cars and car detailing are passions for Marty.
“The main reason I got into car detailing is because I just love cars,” Marty said. “To me, it’s like therapy. To see a dirty car and finish with a clean car, it feels good. Because you know that you’ve done something to make somebody else happy that they couldn’t do theirself.”
His detailing takes about four to five hours to complete. The long wait is because they are getting everything in the car cleaned according to Marty.
They clean everything in a car from the air vents to the bottom of the seats. They even get the cigarette smell out of the car for people who smoke.
“The first process is vacuum and getting all the trash out,” Marty said. “Then we shampoo and steam, we get all your cupholders, your visors, everything. If you have any stains in your car, we’re able to get the stains out.”
They are also able to do headlight restorations and will wash and wax the outside of the car.
Marty Detailing offers express packages for customers to choose from. They can choose from an express wash and vacuum, which are $20 each. There is express detailing for $120; a full detail is $160.
To make an appointment, go to https://martydetailingexpress.com/ or call (502) 909-2990.
