FLOYDS KNOBS — Located off of U.S. 150 in Floyd County, Mount St. Francis serves as a place of peace and beauty for many in the community, whether they are walking its wooded trails or visiting its chapel. The religious center, operated by the Conventual Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Consolation, provides a variety of opportunities for spiritual retreats.
For several decades, it has also been a place where artists can gather to focus, create and find inspiration.
Mount St. Francis is home to the Mary Anderson Center for the Arts, which offers artistic resources ranging from pottery classes to studio rental. The arts program was created in 1989 by the friars and a group of artists in buildings previously occupied by the friary’s dairy, and more than 25 years later, the center is planning several expansions, including additional studio space.
The center is named for Mary Anderson, a 19th century stage actress from Louisville who donated more than 400 acres of land to the Conventual Franciscan Friars in 1885, paving the way for the creation of the Mount St. Francis. The arts program is an extension of the Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality.
Steven Cheek, director and artist in residence at the Mary Anderson Center, said the center is is a “wonderful but underutilized” resource in the community. It offers five private studios and a community ceramics studio with 24-hour access. Writers and artists can also rent a room at Loftus House, a 6-bedroom home on the property, for artist retreats.
It is not only a place for experienced artists — the center offers weekly pottery classes for $30 each in its community studio on Mondays and Wednesdays, and it offers both art and nature camps for kids and summer art workshops for adults.
The center features the Winfrey Blackburn Fine Arts Gallery, which displays four exhibitions each year. The current exhibition is a series of paintings by local watercolor artist Cathy Hillegas featuring flowers, trees and other natural imagery. The Mary Anderson Center presents the annual Music on the Mount concert series in the summer, as well as the MountFest juried art show.
The Mary Anderson Center can provide people with an escape from the stresses of their daily lives, Cheek said, whether they are staying at Mount St. Francis for week-long artist retreat or learning to work with clay at a pottery class.
“We live in kind of chaotic times, so there is something to be said for having a place that you can come and create and get away from your day-to-day problems, whether it’s stress at work or stress in your marriage...there’s something really cathartic and healing,” he said. “You just sit down at the wheel or you’re squishing out clay to make a sculpture, and everything kind of falls away and it allows you to just have this moment where it’s you and this piece of clay, and you’re trying to do something creative.”
The Mary Anderson Center is part of an upcoming capital campaign for the Province of Our Lady of Consolation, and the friary is asking for $1 million for updates at Mount St. Francis. Two buildings on the campus are being renovated for additional studio and classroom space, and the barn next to the Mary Anderson Center will be transformed into an event space. The Loftus House will also be renovated.
“If the capital campaign is really successful, which we’re hoping it will be, we’re hoping that maybe part of what will happen in the barn will be maybe some additional studio space,” Cheek said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
Friar Randy Kin, retreat center director at Mount St. Francis, said art “refreshes the soul and provides hope for the future,” and the Mary Anderson Center’s work fits in with the Conventual Franciscan Friars’ spiritual mission.
“Any expression of the arts is a reflection of God’s love for the universe, God’s love for the world,” he said. “He continues to bless people with these talents and gifts. We are able here to have the Mary Anderson Center for the Arts where we can share the beauty of the Earth and the beauty of art with people who come to visit.”
The Mary Anderson Center offers opportunities for a variety of artists, whether they are potters, painters, writers or musicians, and they try to “encompass all of the arts,” according to Cheek. It is also inclusive to people no matter what their religious beliefs are, he said, and he has been welcomed and supported in his work at Mount St. Francis since starting as director about 10 years ago.
“I think that when I first came here, as a non-Catholic, I came here and I was a little bit worried that they would be either trying to convert me to Catholicism or that there was going to be a lot of oversight in a way that would be oppressive, like saying, ‘oh, you can’t have that gallery show,’” he said. “When I came here, what I found is that these people are really on board with promoting the arts, promoting environmental stewardship and promoting this idea of beauty.”
Many in the area do not know about the Mary Anderson Center or that it is available to the community, according to Cheek, and he would like to see the pottery classes “overflowing” with people.
“We’re one of the cheapest places [in the area] where you can learn to throw on the wheel,” he said. “It’s not a paint your own pottery place — we actually teach people how to work with clay and form from nothing into something. Because of that, I just think that we have a really special thing, and I wish more people took advantage of it.”
Artists often find working at Mount St. Francis to be “restorative and cathartic,” Cheek said.
“To be here and walking the grounds or even just looking out the window of your studio at the beautiful scenery can be really restorative, and so in that capacity, I think it’s fantastic,” he said. “Because we are part of the retreat center and the center for spirituality, there is a little bit of dovetailing that happens there, so if someone wanted to be here on like a mediation retreat or some kind of spiritual thing and they want to do art as a component of that, they’re able to do that.”
