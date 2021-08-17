SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local government offices are remaining open in Clark County, even though the courts have closed and moved to mostly virtual hearings.
Both the courts and city-county offices are open in Floyd County with varying levels of restrictions.
Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman said that while each court has the option to follow their own rules, the commission is following along with guidelines set by the state and the Clark County Health Department.
“If we do anything, the most we will do, [masks] will be a recommendation,” Coffman said.
In terms of safety for those still working in public offices, Coffman said that social distancing is in place and masks are recommended but optional for workers and the public. Coffman also said that temperatures are taken when individuals enter the building, and they are asked to not come inside if their temperatures are high.
In Floyd County, the court floors are still open to the public, though the judges are requiring masks for everyone. As of now, the rest of the building is not requiring but recommending the public wear masks.
Since last year $92,000 was spent on COVID-19 prevention in the Floyd County City-County Building on things like social distancing signage, hand sanitizer and masks, sneeze guards and an automated temperature camera. Building superintendent Chuck Edwards said that anyone with a fever is not allowed in the building.
Edwards said that the building did have a full-time employee in charge of sanitation but that responsibility has now been passed to the janitorial staff.
Edwards also noted that the building authority worked with the Floyd County Health Department in July to offer vaccinations to anyone working in the building and any Floyd County residents.
