SOUTHERN INDIANA — There is a growing list of major retailers that are requiring customers to wear masks, including many with stores in Southern Indiana.
Indiana has not issued a statewide mask mandate, but customers will have to wear face coverings at many grocery and retail stores in Floyd and Clark counties as companies begin new storewide policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Walmart corporation announced Wednesday that customers at all Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will be required to wear masks starting Monday, July 20. In a joint statement on the company's website, Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club Chief Operating Officer Lance de la Rosa called the mandate a “simple step to keep you safe.”
"We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” the statement reads. "We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”
According to the statement, Walmart stores will have a “health ambassador” stationed near the entrance to remind shoppers of the new mask requirement, and all stores will have a single entrance. Sam’s Club will also have staff stationed at the entrance to remind people wear a mask, and if they don’t have one, they will be given a complimentary mask or have the option to purchase one.
Kroger announced that it will require customers to wear face masks in stores starting July 22. JayC Food Stores, a grocery chain owned by Kroger, will also mandate masks on July 22.
According to a statement by Kroger, the company encourages customers who cannot wear a mask to use an alternative option like a face shield or face covering, and if not, they are asked to use services such as grocery pickup or delivery. Small children are exempt from the mask requirement.
“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” the statement reads.
Best Buy, which has a location on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, began implementing its mask requirement for customers on Wednesday. A box of disposable face masks are available on a table near the store's entrance for those who do not have a face covering.
Kohl’s announced Wednesday that all customers must wear a face covering in the store beginning Monday, July 20, and staff members will greet customers at the store entrance to remind them to wear masks, according to a statement on the company’s website.
On Thursday, other major retailers joined the list of retailers adding mask requirements. Target announced that it will begin requiring masks at all stores starting Aug. 1, and shoppers without face coverings will be provided disposable masks.
Both Walgreens and CVS Health will require masks at all locations starting Monday, July 20. CVS Chief Operating Officer Jon Roberts said in a news release that the stores will use signage and other reminders of the masks policy, and the company “is not asking store employees to play the role of enforcer.”
“What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering,” he said in the release.
At Walgreens, customers can expect to see new signage on doors about masks, and stores will have reminders to customers on the intercom system.
“We know that face coverings can play a vital role in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Kevin Ban said in a news release. “As cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can to support the recommendations of health officials, both locally and nationally.”
