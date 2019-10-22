NEW ALBANY — An interim president has been appointed to Baptist Health Floyd several weeks after the hospital's president announced his plans to step down.
Baptist Health announced Tuesday that Matt Bailey, a 59-year-old hospital administrator with 34 years of experience in Indiana health care, will temporarily fill the position left by the upcoming departure of Dr. Dan Eichenberger, who has served as Baptist Health Floyd's president since 2015. Bailey will start Oct. 28.
Eichenberger, who has four decades of experience at the hospital, recently announced his plans to step down as president by the end of the month. He will also leave his medical practice by the end of the year, and he intends to switch to a career as a health care consultant. Bailey will serve as president until a permanent successor is appointed — the search for a permanent president is underway, according to a press release from Baptist Health Floyd.
“We are grateful that he and Dr. Eichenberger will spend time together during the transition to ensure a smooth hand-off of responsibilities,” Baptist Health's Chief Operating Officer Patrick Falvey stated in the press release.
Bailey previously served as president of Indiana University Health South Central Region in Bloomington, and he is the former president and CEO at IU Health West Hospital in Avon. He began his health care career as an internal auditor at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes before rising to become the hospital's president and CEO.
According to the press release, Bailey led five IU Health entities in the South Central region, and his work included oversight of performance excellence for patient safety, clinical excellence, financial stewardship and workforce engagement. His IU Health tenure also included the January 2018 groundbreaking on a $384 million regional academic health center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.