Blessings Box

Matthew 14 Ministries recently installed a Blessings Box in Charlestown. It contains non-perishable food items for those in need. 

Matthew 14 Ministries has installed a Bread of Life Blessings Box. It is located at 999 Water St. in Charlestown in the parking lot of the A&E Center. 

The box contains non-perishable food items for anyone in need. 

