Matthew 14 Ministries has installed a Bread of Life Blessings Box. It is located at 999 Water St. in Charlestown in the parking lot of the A&E Center.
The box contains non-perishable food items for anyone in need.
Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight...perhaps a rumble of thunder. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 4:15 pm
...STRONG WIND GUSTS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT... A low pressure system will track through the midwest and into the Great Lakes today and tonight with a cold front moving through southern Indiana and central Kentucky late tonight. Southerly winds ahead of the cold front will be quite gusty today. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts of 35-40 mph will be common. A few spots may see brief gusts of up to 45 mph. Some locally higher wind gusts will be possible in thunderstorms ahead of the cold front. Behind the front, winds will shift to the west to northwest and remain gusty into the day on Wednesday. Use caution if traveling today and into Wednesday especially in high profile vehicles. It will also be a good idea to secure outdoor objects including holiday decorations. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards weather radio and your local media for the latest updates.
