The Children’s Learning Center by Goodwill has named April Mattingly as the assistant director.
Mattingly has served at The Children’s Learning Center for over 20 years. During that time, her experiences, training and education have propelled her skills forward. She earned a Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential™, which is the most widely recognized credential in early childhood education. In 2020, she earned a new title of Team Lead.
“April has proven herself to be a kind, thoughtful and hardworking leader in our community,” said Michelle Cissell, director of The Children’s Learning Center. “In her 20 years of service, she has touched the lives of hundreds of families and children in the Clarksville community. She truly cares about every child and family that enters our doors.”
The Children’s Learning Center by Goodwill is the only child care provider in southern Indiana that holds the distinction of National Early Childhood Program Accreditation (NECPA). A child development center and preschool for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, the CLC services are unique from other child care facilities, as their focus is to help all children, at every ability level, develop to their full potential.
“One of my favorite aspects of the work is seeing children every day and watching them grow from year to year,” Mattingly said. “I have gotten to know the families who enroll their children very well, too, and my relationships with them are special to me.”
In her spare time, Mattingly enjoys baking and spending time with her husband and two children. She is also involved in her church and mission trips.
The Children’s Learning Center is a Paths to QUALITY Level 4 — the highest possible rating — child care provider. To learn more, go to goodwillindy.org/clc.
