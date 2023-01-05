JEFFERSONVILLE – Maxwell’s House of Music is having its Winter Rock School Showcase on Jan. 22 at The Jefferson, 715 West Riverside Drive.
The showcase will be a performance by the students of the music teaching program at Maxwell’s House of Music. The concert is from 1-9 p.m. with food and drink provided.
The music program puts people together in bands that are around the same age, skill level and have similar taste in music for a whole season. Once the season is over, they have a concert at a music venue for the bands to perform.
There will be 11 bands playing at the concert, all ranging from ages 7 to adult and three to seven members for each band. The number of songs the bands perform and members of each band depends on their age and skill level.
“We’re kicking off the show with our youngest group, which is our rock 101 group,” said Toni Carroll, Maxwell’s House of Music director of education. “The little kids will be doing four songs and it just goes up from there.”
There are other tiers to the music program, the performance program is for older teens and then there is an adult program.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maxwells-house-of-music-winter-rock-school-showcase-tickets-504891583317 for $7 and they will be sold at the doors for $10. Children younger than 6 get in free.
To enroll in the program, call (812) 283-3304 or go to Maxwell’s House of Music at 1710 East 10th Street, Jeffersonville and ask an employee how to enroll.
Lineup:
1 - 1:20 p.m.: THE POP ROCKS (ROCK101)
1:30 - 1:50 p.m.: EVERGLOW
2 - 2:40 p.m.: SLUDGE FACTORY
2:50 - 3:15 p.m.: RADIO SILENCE
3:25 - 3:50 p.m.: SIVA
4 - 4:30 p.m.: ZENITH
4:40 - 5:15 p.m.: RIOT OF RED
5:25 - 5:55 p.m.: EQUILIBRIUM
6:05 - 6:35 p.m.: ETHAREOL
6:45 - 7:30 p.m: ABSTRACT AGENDA
7:40 - 8:15 p.m.: GOGIRL
8:25 - 9 p.m.: BOURBON SOUR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.