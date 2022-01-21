Last week I challenged you to send me your favorite Bible verse, and several of you were up for the challenge! I heard about favorite verses, but also some special and unique circumstances that make the verses meaningful. You have two more weeks to email your favorite Bible verse to me at the address at the bottom of this column. After I finish writing about my favorite verses this month, we will talk about your verses in the month of February.
In some ways, the three verses that are my favorites are like traveling companions. As I journey along a dark and dusty path, these verses seem to be on either side of me, lifting me up, encouraging my steps, and explaining to me about my circumstances and scenery.
The verse we discussed last week talks about the faithfulness of God. Lamentations 3:22-24 reminds us “Because of the Lord’s great love, we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness. I say to myself, ‘The Lord is my portion; therefore, I will wait for Him.’” Even when I don’t see His shadow, I trust His presence. My God has proven Himself faithful.
If God’s faithfulness has been a constant in my life, today’s verse speaks to another of my life’s consistent companions, prayer. For as long as I can remember, every day has ended with a prayer. One or both parents would snuggle me into the covers and listen to my prayers. Perhaps your childhood prayers started the same as mine. “Now I lay me down to sleep.” After the familiar verse, my parents encouraged me to ask God to bless the important people in my life. “God bless Mom and Dad, Grandpa and Grandma.”
Some days it was more difficult than others to add my sister’s name to that list, but I drifted to sleep each night expecting God to care for the people I loved.
Prayer seemed simpler then, didn’t it? Bless the people I care about. I didn’t have to worry about natural calamities like pandemics or tsunamis. I wasn’t aware of the presence of evil or that sometimes my circumstances are the result of bad choices. I just expected God to answer my prayers.
Some people still look at God and prayer in that way. We assume God hears our prayers and we expect Him to agree with our interpretation of how the circumstances should work out. We also figure that God needs to answer quickly. We are disappointed with God – maybe even angry – when we don’t get what we wanted.
If those are my expectations about prayer, I am setting myself up for failure. Do you know people who have turned away from God and faith because things didn’t work out the way they wanted? Have there been times when you were tempted to feel the same thing?
I need a verse of Scripture that provides a solid, biblical understanding of how God answers prayer. The verse should affirm what I understand to be true about God – that He is faithful, loving and gracious. But it should not leave me expecting to always get my own way. I found that verse in the Old Testament book of Daniel.
The book begins explaining that Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, had attacked Judah and Jerusalem. Babylon’s armies had ransacked even the temple and taken its wealth and treasures. They also took into slavery some of Israel’s leading young men and women.
Foreign kings did not understand everything about God, but they could easily see that worship was a large part of life for the Israelites. King Nebuchadnezzar made a golden image and ordered everyone to fall and worship the image each time they heard music. He added the punishment of death through fire as an incentive for obedience.
Three young leaders from Israel were faced with a difficult decision. Follow the king’s commands or be put to death. Be true to the convictions of your faith, or find a way to compromise. This is another example of a silly rule by an irresponsible government.
I have prayed in those kinds of circumstances, haven’t you? “Lord, have them change the rules.” “Lord, make the punishment be different.” I have even prayed for the people. “God let these men escape and go free.” With the utmost conviction and sincerity, my words of petition and praise are lifted to the Father.
Sometimes I am astonished by the power and mercies of God, as He steps in and answers the prayer beyond my wildest dreams. My praises proclaim the goodness of God. But there have been other times when the answer I sought was not to be found. The healing from cancer. The restoration of a marriage. The escape from financial ruin.
Doesn’t God care? Isn’t He aware of what I am going through? How can a good God allow something like this to happen?
Listen to the words of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego to King Nebuchadnezzar in this favorite verse of Scripture found in Daniel 3:17-18. “If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to deliver us from it, and he will deliver us from Your Majesty’s hand. But even if he does not, we want you to know, Your Majesty, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.”
My convictions about God do not depend upon how He chooses to answer my prayers. God has the power to do anything.
But even if He does not, it doesn’t change my trust in His goodness. Do you see why this is a favorite verse?
Send me your favorite Bible verse. I cannot wait to hear from you and talk about them next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.