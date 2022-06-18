One of my favorite hymns growing up was an old composition titled, “Faith of our Fathers.”
Perhaps it was the rhythm and the tune, maybe the meaningful words, or the fact that by fourth grade I was able to play it on the saxophone, the hymn carried a great deal of value to me during my grade school years.
The hymn was written by Father William Faber in 1849. Faber began as a priest for the Church of England. During the theological turmoil in the English church over the divorce and remarriage of King James VIII, Faber turned his allegiance to the Roman Catholic Church instead. He wrote several hymns and articles defending teachings and honoring the Catholic faithful.
The hymn “Faith of our Fathers” was penned to honor the memory of Catholic martyrs who were persecuted by the Church of England during the time of turmoil. There are two versions of the hymn, a shorter version with four stanzas and a version proclaimed in Ireland that contains seven stanzas. The first stanza was always moving.
Faith of our Fathers! Living still
In spite of dungeon, fire and sword:
Oh, how our hearts beat high with joy
Whene’er we hear that glorious word.
Faith of our Fathers! Holy faith!
We will be true to thee till death.
You can hear and feel the persecution and pain, can’t you? The song praises a faith that is alive, even though the fragile bodies of those who hold it are put to death. The faith is somehow passed on from person to person, generation to generation with excitement and joy.
I thought of the hymn this week because the title of an article caught my eye: “The Power of a Father’s Faith.”
The article revealed the data findings of LifeWay Research, the information and research arm of the Southern Baptist denomination.
Depending on your version of the Bible and your count, there are 79 verses about generational blessings traveling through the family because of the parents’ faith. From Abraham and Isaac and Jacob to Eunice and Lois and Timothy, sincere, humble faith touches the next generation and even if it weakens a bit, touches the following generation.
There are two intriguing verses that speak to passing along faith to the next generation and the blessings that will follow. One verse comes from Moses and the other from the psalmist David. Moses instructs Aaron and Aaron’s sons, “This is how you are to bless the Israelites. Let them know the Lord will be gracious to them” (Numbers 6:22-27).
David writes, “the Lord’s love is with those who fear him … and with their children and their children” (Psalm 101:17). The impact of faith upon the next generations cannot be overlooked.
Fathers play an important role in the spiritual formation of children. The absence of many fathers in families today, or the hesitancy of some to assert spiritual disciplines, has left a void in many families of the continuation of the faith. The lack of an example causes people to doubt or misunderstand the role God plays as a Father.
The absence of fathers in families in the United States is a growing problem. Statistics show the homes with absent fathers have a higher chance of being under the poverty line, are less likely to have a spiritual presence in their lives, and are more likely to experience serious or deadly consequences. Here are a few startling statistics.
According to the census bureau, 17.4 million children lived in fatherless homes. Divorce is still the leading cause of fatherless homes. About 10 years ago, 40% of newborns had parents who were not married. The lack of a father in the family shows as a contributing factor in several surprising areas. Studies have linked fatherlessness to increased risk of infant mortality, higher chance of teenaged pregnancy, higher rates of suicide among high school students and likelihood of young men engaging in criminal activities.
Is there anything the church should be doing? Let’s think about three things that might positively touch the faith of fathers in the family. First, hold high the standard of marriage. Offer solid teaching from the Bible about how marriages can and do thrive. Since many don’t have a good example to follow, we have to teach its importance and value.
Coupled with that, we need to teach people how to communicate and deal with conflicts within the family setting. Let’s work on cutting the high divorce rates by teaching people the value of staying together. How can problems be overcome and worked through? What does it mean to be a good father? How can a dad practically make an impact on the lives of the children? The practical answers for these ongoing problems should be found within the framework of faith.
Second, teach the value of authority. We live in a culture that throws sticks at anyone in authority. If we disagree with decisions or with people, we protest with anger and violence often is the result. How do we properly respond to someone in authority? How should authority respond to those holding a differing opinion? How can better communication skills improve the process?
Finally, restore the value placed upon faith. This is not about endorsing a particular faith or religion. It is about acknowledging something is missing in the daily movement of society. We notice it everywhere – from violence to poverty – and we try to fix it with programs. Perhaps what is missing is the spiritual aspect of morality and values.
This Father’s Day weekend, let’s value the faith of our fathers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.