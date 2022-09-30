Last week, the column presented a challenge to you that should begin today. Will you read from the Bible every day during the month of October?
You may choose to tackle the challenge by reading a good amount of Scripture each day. Start at the beginning of Matthew in the New Testament. If you read four chapters a day, you will read through all the Gospels and the book of Acts in the month of October. The average reader could read four chapters in 20 minutes.
If you don’t have that much time, but still want to participate, you can read a verse a day. A verse for each day of the week can be found on the Church Directory this month. Read the large verse of the day for Saturday, then on the side panel you will see a verse for the rest of the days until next Saturday. You could easily read these verses in about a minute.
Twice during the month, there will be opportunities for you to answer some survey questions online. The discipline will no doubt help us each day, as well as build some positive habits for our future.
Let me make two suggestions for you if you haven’t read the Bible on a regular basis for a while. First, pick a version of the Bible that will help you understand what you are reading. For example, the King James Version of the Bible was written in 1611. While it sounds very majestic, we don’t speak in a 17th century vernacular. Find a version of the Bible that uses a vocabulary that you use and understand.
The Bible was originally written in Hebrew and Greek. There are two ways that a version of the Bible can be produced. One way is called a paraphrase. If I ask you to read John 3:16 and put the verse in your own words, you have produced a paraphrase. You don’t know Greek, but you read an English version and restated it in your own words. That is a paraphrase.
The second way to produce a Bible is called a translation. Scholars who know the original languages translate from the original language to the destination language, choosing words that reflect a certain culture or vocabulary.
The New International Version, published about 50 years ago, remains the most popular English version. The New Living Translation, the New Century Version, and the Message are newer translations seeking to bring the words of the Bible into a simpler, more readable vocabulary.
The second suggestion encourages you to focus your reading. Many people start reading in the book of Genesis and in the middle of difficult to pronounce names and places become discouraged and stop reading. Even the simple structure of the daily verses here will help keep you focused on the subject of the importance of reading the Bible.
What can we expect when we read the Bible regularly? There may be dozens of benefits for reading the Scriptures, but let’s focus on five things that should happen. We will talk in a little more detail about one of them today. They are listed in no particular order.
One benefit of consistently reading the Bible teaches you a spiritual perspective. Many of us have a curiosity about things beyond our nature. Subjects like ghosts, spirits, parallel universes and the like provide popular reading material. The Bible affirms the presence of life beyond the physical.
Next the Bible helps you understand a purpose of life in general and your own individual purpose. Most scholars agree that having a purpose can positively impact physical, emotional and psychological health. Having a strong sense of purpose has even been linked to living longer. The Bible helps define purpose and understand a bigger picture.
Third Bible reading helps establish standards of truth. The world around us teaches that truth is relative – that everyone operates from their own base of morality and ethics. But on a very practical level we know that can’t be right and won’t work. Think of standards as a recipe. Unless the right ingredients and the right measure of those ingredients are used, the cake will not turn out well.
Standards lead us to the next benefit. Truth and morality are the foundation for determining the quality and condition of life. With moral standards, positive character and behavior can be developed. Most importantly, character helps us know how to act when life around us becomes frustrating. Without character, frustration leads to anger and outrage. We live in a world where outrage is evident in almost every edition of the newspaper, don’t we?
Finally, reading the Bible helps answer our most pressing question. What happens to us after death? The Bible teaches that life goes on beyond the grave. The Bible teaches about eternal things, including the existence of an intelligent, creative God.
Let’s think for a moment about having a spiritual perspective. Over the last decade, people’s interest in different kinds of spirituality has increased dramatically. People wonder which spiritual path is better. Many ponder if spirituality can impact the kinds of activities you enjoy, or the kinds of foods you need to avoid.
On one hand spirituality is a very personal experience. Regardless of what it is called, the feelings or thoughts inside us form our satisfaction and peace. But because we all have a spirit, those feelings and thoughts unite us in spite of all the outward and circumstantial differences which divide us.
Think about the recent devastation throughout Florida as the result of Hurricane Ian. People all across the country have already begun to reach out to provide assistance and support. You may be motivated to organize or assist in some tangible form of relief. No one is concerned about differences right now. Compassion and empathy – spiritual feelings – dictate our attitudes and behavior.
Maybe developing a spiritual perspective is important. Start your reading today. Let me know what you think about this challenge and your progress. Contact me through the newspaper’s Facebook page or at my email address: tgmay001@gmail.com.
