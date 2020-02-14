FLOYD COUNTY — A Southern Indiana nurse has been charged with 10 felonies after police say she filled prescriptions for pain medication for terminally ill hospice patients and did not deliver the medication to patients.
Jennifer L. Daniel, 39, was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued out of Floyd County earlier this week. She faces five level 5 felonies for interference with medical services and five level 6 felonies for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit. She was a hospice nurse at Southerncare Hospice in New Albany, licensed in March 2015.
Chris Lane, chief deputy prosecutor in Floyd County, said that after reviewing the information contained in the probable cause affidavit and applying it to state statute, prosecutors “felt that this was an appropriate method to charge based on the information given to us,” he said. “Obviously we take the allegations made in this probable cause seriously.”
Lane also commended the fraud control unit on their investigation and cooperation in getting the information.
Court records show that investigators with the Indiana Attorney General Medical Fraud Unit investigation began looking into the case in May, after a New Albany pharmacist found “concerning narcotic prescriptions” filled by Daniel for hospice patients residing in local longterm facilities.
After running INSPECT reports, a database which tracks prescription medication, the pharmacist determined that all of the patients’ prescriptions were being filled through Omnicare, which serves longterm care facilities, however, the patients’ Hydrocodone and Zolpidem prescriptions were being filled at local grocery and drug stores.
Investigators say that between November 2018 and April 2019, Daniel filled 21 hydrocodone prescriptions for six patients in Southern Indiana facilities which were not delivered to those patients. Those affected were residents of Clark Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Clarksville, Riverview Village in Clarksville and Green Valley Healthcare.
A spokesperson from Kindred at Home, the parent company of Southerncare Hospice, confirmed that Daniel worked for the company from September 2018 until her termination in May.
”Kindred at Home was shocked and dismayed to learn that one of our former employees was allegedly involved in opioid diversion,” the spokesperson said in a statement emailed to the News and Tribune. “Since we first learned of the investigation, we have fully cooperated with law enforcement officials.”
Court staff confirmed that Daniel was expected to have an initial hearing Friday in Floyd County. No charges have been filed in Clark County at this time.
