NEW ALBANY — A vacancy on the Floyd County Health Board has been filled.
Mayor Jeff Gahan has appointed Thomas M. Jones to the Health Board, according to a news release issued Friday by City Hall.
Jones' professional experience and longtime commitment to the community will bring some additional expertise to the board, the new release noted.
Jones is a financial services professional with over 30 years’ experience. His civic involvement has included serving the Floyd Memorial Foundation (where he recently concluded over 22 years of service), the Southern Indiana Economic Development Council (past board chair) and the New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation (founding board member), among others.
“I would like to thank Tom for accepting this appointment during this critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gahan stated.
The New Albany mayor appoints three of the seven health board members. The Floyd County Commissioners are responsible for the other four appointments.
